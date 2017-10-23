10/23/2017: A possible limit to your annual 401(k) contributions

(U.S. Edition) Amid the U.S. Senate's approval of a $4 trillion budget plan, House Speaker Paul Ryan says the GOP will add another tax bracket to its tax plan for the highest-income earners (upping the number to four). We'll look at why we're seeing an extra bracket, and then discuss other changes Republicans are thinking about making to their tax plan, including a huge reduction in the amount of money you can put in your 401(k). Afterwards, we'll talk about a new study from Bankrate that shows low-income consumers end up paying more money in monthly bank fees than other customers. And finally, we'll look at the popularity of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty makeup line, which boasts dozens of foundation shades.