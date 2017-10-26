10/26/2017: Start getting to the airport even earlier

(U.S. Edition) You might encounter even longer lines at the airport starting today. Any person traveling to the U.S. will be subject to new, tighter screenings. On today's show, we'll take a look at what these new rules will entail. Afterwards, we'll discuss Europe's rising fortunes — which may be enough for the European Central Bank to roll back its economic stimulus system. Then, we'll look at growing concerns about the amount of oil and gas that thieves are stealing from pipelines in Mexico.