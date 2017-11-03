11/03/2017: Are tax bill critics swamp creatures or legitimate interest groups?

Kai gets into a weedy economic conversation about the tax bill with Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. There’s still a lot to unpack about the bill, which we also discuss with Sudeep Reddy of Politico and the Los Angeles Times’ Don Lee on the Weekly Wrap, and with advocates for small business owners. And in not-tax-related news, a preview of President Donald Trump’s upcoming travels to Asia as America’s brand ambassador and why an unconventional faction will be leading the U.S. envoy at next week’s United Nations climate talks in Germany.