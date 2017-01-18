'Anno Domini' Poetry Collection Uses Religious Themes to Speak to Universal Truths

For thirty-five years, Ed Block taught English at Marquette University. And though he continues at the university as a professor emeritus, his current work is more rooted in the writing world. 

The Milwaukee poet's new collection is called Anno Domini. Like much of Block's work, his new collection explores religious themes and references his Catholic beliefs.

Block believes that many poets - even those who don't ascribe to a particular religion - use spirituality as a source for their writing. 

"I'm of the mind that there are many poets out there writing, who are not religious in any ordinary sense, but whose poems are deeply religious. So the shading between what is religious and what is not, for me, sometimes becomes very vague," he says. 

The Milwaukee poet will read from his latest poetry collection, Anno Domini, the evening of January 19 at Woodland Pattern Book Center. 

