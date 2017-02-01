The Art of Foreign Policy: President Trump's First Two Weeks

Foreign policy contributor Art Cyr speaking with Lake Effect's Mitch Teich.

Forget the first hundred days. The first hundred hours of the Trump Administration are without parallel in recent memory. From immigration policy to trade, our place in the modern world seems to be evolving rather quickly.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the analytical eye of our foreign policy contributor. The always level-headed Art Cyr joins Lake Effect to chat.

Cyr believes there is an unholy alliance that's become very strong between President Trump and the media. "He plays the media like a violin," he says. "I think it is fair to say that I don't recall anything that's been as disorganized, but in terms of his strongest supporters, it clearly resonants positively with them."