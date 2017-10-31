Artistic Collaborations Bring New Audiences to Old Institutions in Milwaukee

By 30 minutes ago

The Milwaukee Ballet is opening its season with a production of artistic director Michael Pink’s adaptation of Puccini’s La Boheme. But just recently, the Milwaukee Ballet performers could be be seen on another stage in town, working with the Florentine Opera in their production of The Merry Widow

Pink says working with other artistic organizations in Milwaukee is an opportunity to introduce audiences to everything the city has to offer. 

"I still meet people who have no idea there's a ballet company in town or an opera company. So whilst that remains, the more we need to promote ourselves, work together and encourage the audience to really feel confident about going to the theater," he says. 

La Boheme opens Thursday, November 2 and runs through the weekend at Uihlein Hall.

Tags: 
Dance
Lake Effect

Related Content

'Dancing On The Ceiling': Solo Performances by 'Women of a Certain Age'

By Oct 19, 2017
Frank Walsh

Dance is perhaps the cruelest art form. The physical toll on the body is immense. Most professional dancers, who probably started dance classes in elementary school, have begun second careers by their early 30s.

But we retain the ability to move into old age, even if it's limited. So why should expressive and artistic movement be limited to the young?

Wild Space Dance Company Meets The Goat Palace

By Sep 12, 2017
Bonnie North

For three adventurous decades, Milwaukee's Wild Space Dance Company has taken audiences on journeys that confound the accepted ideas of what dance can be. From performances in expected venues like a theater, to those in decidedly unexpected venues like the Menomonee Valley’s Three Bridges Park, Wild Space continually redefines modern dance for both performers and audiences.

Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary in Milwaukee Classrooms

By Mar 11, 2016
Photo Courtesy of Danceworks

In the 2005 documentary film “Mad Hot Ballroom,” viewers saw how the lives of New York City public school kids were impacted by dance.

Around that same time, dance was taking center stage in pop culture. Movies like “Step Up” and television shows like “Dancing With the Stars” scored big audiences – many of the viewers were kids.

Leaders on Milwaukee’s dance scene took notice, and decided it was time to open up the art form to kids who might not otherwise experience it.