Artistic Collaborations Bring New Audiences to Old Institutions in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet's artistic director Michael Pink and Tim O’Donnell, who is the ballet's leading artist and resident choreographer, speaking with Lake Effect's Bonnie North.

The Milwaukee Ballet is opening its season with a production of artistic director Michael Pink’s adaptation of Puccini’s La Boheme. But just recently, the Milwaukee Ballet performers could be be seen on another stage in town, working with the Florentine Opera in their production of The Merry Widow.

Pink says working with other artistic organizations in Milwaukee is an opportunity to introduce audiences to everything the city has to offer.

"I still meet people who have no idea there's a ballet company in town or an opera company. So whilst that remains, the more we need to promote ourselves, work together and encourage the audience to really feel confident about going to the theater," he says.

La Boheme opens Thursday, November 2 and runs through the weekend at Uihlein Hall.