Baldwin, Moore Lead Milwaukee Rally to Save the Affordable Care Act

The Obama administration's Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but it has enabled the United States to take a major step forward in making health insurance available to all Americans, multiple speakers told a crowd Sunday morning, on Milwaukee's south side.

They oppose the Republican plan to repeal the ACA and replace it with another system, which has yet to be unveiled. Critics of the ACA say costs have risen beyond what many participants can afford, some health care providers have dropped out of the program, and some opponents object to the mandate that all adults carry health insurance.

Supporters of the Obama plan, at Sunday's rally, cited particular concerns about Congress perhaps scraping the ACA provisions that allow young people to remain on their parents' plan until age 26, that prohibit insurers from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions and that ban a ceiling on lifetime coverage.

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Milwaukee said, "They're relying on us to throw those 20-million people under the bus, but let me tell you, I don't care who you are, your health care is is jeopardy, under this plan to repeal and replace."

Twenty-million Americans have obtained health care coverage through the ACA.