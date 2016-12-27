'Cameraperson' Goes Behind the Lens of a Documentary Cinematographer

By 5 minutes ago

*Originally aired September 2016

Kirsten Johnson has spent a quarter of a century standing behind a camera. As a cinematographer she has traveled around the world, meeting people and hearing their stories, while creating images of their lives. Her new documentary, Cameraperson, puts those images into a different perspective.

"The lens takes you deeper into a person than the eye can do."

Cameraperson is an amalgam of unused footage from 24 of the documentaries she has worked on, along with some personal footage. It film spans two decades of her life and career, and is a study in how documentary films are made, how these images are created, and how content is curated. 

"There's now a generation of people who thinks about self representation, who thinks about respresentation, and knows that in many ways the representation of individuals can be changed by the way they are filmed, by the light, by the frame, by what's left out, by what's put in," says Johnson. "And that's what I really trusted in the making of Cameraperson." 

The film looks at various aspects of documentary filmmaking, including how film crews interact with their subjects. It shows Johnson setting up shots, speaking to subjects of the film, and the human moments in-between interviews. 

"As close as you're trying to get and sort of, as successfully as you convey what it is to be them to an audience, you are still not them and what's going on inside of them is still a mystery to you."

"The lens takes you deeper into a person than the eye can do," she says. "You know, with a long lens you can look deep into someone's eyes in a close-up in a way that you would have to be sort of standing right up next to them to do in person. And there is a phenomenon that happens where I often feel like I'm losing myself in the experience of the person that I'm filming because I so can feel their physical presence." 

Still, Johnson admits that the experience of a cameraperson does have its limitations. "You're not that person," she says. "As close as you're trying to get and sort of, as successfully as you convey what it is to be them to an audience, you are still not them and what's going on inside of them is still a mystery to you." 

Tags: 
Milwaukee Film Festival
Lake Effect

Related Content

Cross Country Trek Awakens Two Milwaukee Veterans' Ability to Heal

By Sep 30, 2016
Susan Bence

This year's Milwaukee Film Fest will feature the documentary Almost Sunrise, which chronicles the journey of two Milwaukee area natives as they struggle with deep emotional scars after tours of duty in Iraq.

Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson set off from the Milwaukee County War Memorial on October 30, 2013 to walk across the country.

Former Brewer John Axford Makes a Pitch for Sports Documentaries

By Aug 24, 2016
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

For parts of four baseball seasons, John Axford made his way to the pitcher's mound from the bullpen, heavy metal music blasting from the speakers at Miller Park.  Axford was the Brewers' closer, the relief pitcher brought in at the end of games to try to preserve a victory. 

'Raiders!' Documents Teenagers' Decades Old Dream

By Jul 11, 2016
Poster for "Raiders!" A documentary of the self proclaimed "Greatest Fan Film Ever Made"
The Raiders Guys Facebook

  *From October 17th, 2015

Closing out the Milwaukee Film Festival is a documentary about an adaptation of a film. The movie at the heart of it all is the 1981 classic - Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was a film that so impressed a couple of Mississippi kids back in the ‘80s that they set out to remake the movie, shot for shot.  However, they ended up one scene short.