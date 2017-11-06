Capitol Notes: Big Week For Foxconn, Final Legislative Floor Session For 2017

JR Ross of Wispolitics.com talks with WUWM's Marti MIkkelson about Foxconn and other issues of note at the State Capitol this week

The state agency tasked with overseeing the huge Foxconn incentives package is expected to vote on it this week. Under the deal, brokered by Gov. Walker's team, the state will give the Taiwanese electronics giant $3 billion -- and ease environmental regulations -- to help Foxconn build a massive LCD screen plant in Racine County.

Walker's job creation agency WEDC, previously put off the vote. And, the agency previously came under fire for refusing to let WEDC Board members see the complete contract, before voting. That changed late last week, when WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan said he would allow the board to view the full agreement.

JR Ross of wispolitics.com shared his thoughts on Hogan's change of heart, as part of this week's Capitol Notes conversation with Marti Mikkelson.