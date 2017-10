JR Ross of wispolitics.com talks with Marti Mikkelson about a new turn in the governor's race

The race for governor seems to be picking up steam just about every week, as more Democrats enter the contest. And now, candidates for lieutenant governor also are coming forward. Last week, former Milwaukee legislator Mandela Barnes said he’s running, as a Democrat.

JR Ross, of wispolitics.com, shared his thoughts about election-related developments with Marti Mikkelson for this week’s “Capitol Notes.”