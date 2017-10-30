Capitol Notes: Efforts to Close Lincoln Hills Might Not Go Anywhere

JR Ross of wispolitics.com spoke with WUWM's Marti Mikkelson about Lincoln Hills and other legislative issues for our Capitol Notes segment

Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prison, Lincoln Hills, keeps making headlines. Investigations into the state-run facility in northern Wisconsin began over two years ago, over claims that the teenage inmates were being mistreated.

Problems at Lincoln Hills -- the boys prison -- and at the facility for girls, Copper Lake, have continued. Recently, inmates allegedly attacked staff. Some Democrats in the state Legislature are calling for the prison to be closed within a year -- and for the state to adopt a new model. WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com whether the Democrats' proposal might gain traction.