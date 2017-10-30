Capitol Notes: Efforts to Close Lincoln Hills Might Not Go Anywhere

Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prison, Lincoln Hills, keeps making headlines. Investigations into the state-run facility in northern Wisconsin began over two years ago, over claims that the teenage inmates were being mistreated.
Problems at Lincoln Hills -- the boys prison -- and at the facility for girls, Copper Lake, have continued. Recently, inmates allegedly attacked staff. Some Democrats in the state Legislature are calling for the prison to be closed within a year -- and for the state to adopt a new model. WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com whether the Democrats' proposal might gain traction.