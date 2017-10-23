China Shuts Down Tens Of Thousands Of Factories In Unprecedented Pollution Crackdown

In the gritty industrial town of Yiwu, workers prepare jeans to be dyed in a vivid range of colors.

Two months ago, this factory — and this entire city, located in China's eastern province of Zhejiang — was a much quieter place. Inspection crews from the environmental bureau had shut businesses down, cutting electricity and gas so that they could determine who was following China's environmental laws and who wasn't.

The boss of this factory, who asked that his name not be used for fear of punishment by local officials, says he's never seen anything like it.

"It had a big impact on our business," he says. "We couldn't make the delivery date since we [were] shut down. It's not just our factory. All the factories out here had this issue."

This is happening across the country: Entire industrial regions of China are being temporarily shut down, and the unusual sight of blue skies is reappearing as environmental inspectors go about their work. After decades of doing little about the pollution that has plagued much of the country, China's government may be finally getting serious about enforcing its environmental laws.

"So, basically, you're seeing these inspectors go into factories for surprise inspections," says Gary Huang, founder of 80/20 Sourcing, which connects foreign clients with China's supply chain. "They're instituting daily fines, and sometimes — in the real severe cases — criminal enforcement. People are getting put in jail."

In the past year, China's Ministry of Environment has sent inspectors to 30 provinces, where they've reprimanded, fined, or charged officials in more than 80,000 factories with criminal offenses. Entire swaths of Eastern China have halted production, prompting some companies to move entire supply chains to countries like India and Bangladesh to meet their orders.

"It's a huge event. It's a serious event. I think many of us here believe it will become the new normal," says Michael Crotty, president of MKT & Associates, a company that exports textiles from China. Crotty says in his nearly two decades in China, he's never seen a crackdown of this magnitude. "The consumers of China don't want red and blue rivers. They don't want to see gray skies every day."

China's crackdown reminds Crotty of 1970s America after the Clean Water Act was passed.

"At that time, we in the textile business saw many dyeing and printing houses shut down because they couldn't comply with the regulations. We're seeing a similar process taking place here in China, and it's much, much bigger. The disruption is larger," he says.

Crotty's colleague Archie Liu, general manager of MKT & Associates, estimates that 40 percent of China's factories have been at least temporarily shut down in the latest spate of inspections. He says that's a good thing.

"After all, factories will be better, more sustainable, and more socially responsible after being inspected," he says. "It's better for our supply chain. Then we can tell Walmart, Costco, and other retailers of ours that we're qualified and that everything we make for Americans are environmentally friendly."

After a quarter century of living in China, Shanghai environmental lawyer Peter Corne is gleefully celebrating the new environmental crackdown.

"This is better than a 100-percent pay raise for me," says Corne, managing partner at Dorsey & Whitney's Shanghai office. "I was just dreaming about it. I never thought it would come true."

Corne says what's most promising about this new enforcement are the new fees that are being imposed when factories, whose emissions are now monitored in real time, discharge more than the law allows.

"The implementation will be totally different," Corne says. "It won't be the environmental bureau that's implementing anymore. They'll just be monitoring. It will be the tax bureau that's implementing it."

This is crucial, says Corne, because China's tax bureaus are powerful entities backed up by rigorous laws that, when violated, are typically met with aggressive local enforcement. Corne's confident the economic hit will be temporary as companies that specialize in clean tech get a boost from so many factories now being forced to comply with much stricter laws.

But in the short term, that's little consolation for businessmen like Michael Crotty.

"So, short-term, the disruptions are pretty significant, and the timing, quite frankly, is difficult," Crotty says.

Difficult, because these shutdowns have impacted supply chains producing goods for the upcoming Christmas season in the U.S. Crotty thinks Americans will see an increase in prices on the shelves this holiday season due to the breadth of China's factory shutdowns.

But, he says, it's a small price to pay for a cleaner China.

Yuhan Xu contributed research to this story.



STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When Hurricane Harvey dumped 50 inches of rain on Houston, the floodwater a drain somewhere. Much of it went to the Houston Ship Channel, and it brought along a lot of contamination. Now scientists are sampling the channel mud to find what toxins were left behind. NPR's Rebecca Hersher reports.

REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: Lindsay Critides is kneeling on the deck of a small, beat-up research boat improbably nicknamed Big Daddy. It's 8 a.m. and the oceanography master's student is trying to fix a winch before the team heads out.

LINDSAY CRITIDES: I grabbed the T Allen wrenches, both sizes that would work.

HERSHER: They have to get everything ready before they leave the dock. The Houston Ship Channel is a really busy waterway. It's part of one of the biggest ports in the country. And this morning, barges and tanker ships are already passing each other in the wide, calm channel on their way to and from oil refineries.

TIM DELLAPENNA: Right here. This toolbox right here.

HERSHER: Tim Dellapenna is an associate professor of marine science and oceanography at Texas A&M. He's leading this expedition today, and he says after Harvey, a lot of mud ended up in this channel.

DELLAPENNA: The Port of Houston's saying that they had up to 10 feet of storm layer deposited in the ship channel. And then I - that had us going, well, we need to go up there and sample that as soon as we can. And that's why we're here.

HERSHER: The plan is to go to shallower parts of the channel and use winches and straight-up muscle to sink long tubes down into the mud then compare what's in the different layers. They think they might find pollution from things upstream.

DELLAPENNA: And, specifically, we're downstream from where the big dioxin pits are for the Superfund site.

HERSHER: That's the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund site, contaminated with toxic dioxin since the 1960s. It's already polluted the channel before, and now they're worried Harvey has made things worse. And it's not just old industrial sites. Some of the largest petrochemical facilities in the world line the channel. Many of them were affected by the storm.

DELLAPENNA: We're actually going to do a full screening for dioxins, heavy metals, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, called PAHs.

HERSHER: There are houses along the channel, too, which is one reason contamination here is a public health issue. People live here.

DELLAPENNA: OK.

HERSHER: The actual sampling is harder than it sounds. Their little boat has to dodge enormous ships.

CRITIDES: We're going to go a little faster.

HERSHER: And the team is concerned that the new sediment layer might be too soupy to stay in the tubes. They stop to take a sample in a shallow area surrounded by active oil wells.

DELLAPENNA: Ready? OK. Dellapenna and Critides lean over the side of the boat and sink a clear plastic tube deep into the mud.

CRITIDES: This mud is pretty soft.

DELLAPENNA: Is it coming? Yeah, it's coming. OK. You're good.

CRITIDES: Wow. Look at that. It's pretty.

DELLAPENNA: This is the storm layer right here, the light-colored stuff. That's still oxidized. That's the flood layer that we have here in this core.

HERSHER: The sandy mud left by Hurricane Harvey is about 6 inches deep here. Critides saws off the extra end of the tube, labels it, and the team moves on to the next area, making their way up the ship channel. At the end of the day five of these teams will go back to Galveston, where they'll be divided up and toxicologists will start analyzing what's in the layers. The whole process will take a few months. Rebecca Hersher, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.