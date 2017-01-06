A Common Winter De-Icer, Salt is Hard on Soil

Wintry weather can mean slippery sidewalks and driveways. The Soil Science Society of America urges people to use salt sparingly. Too much can have long-term effects on soil.

“Soils that contain too much sodium are unable to effectively retain important plant nutrients,” says Mary Tiedeman, a soil microbiology PhD student who recently blogged on the topic.

Research transported her to Florida International University, but Tiedeman is no stranger to snow. She was born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa.

“Sodium in soils can also reduce plant-available water, and is even toxic to many plant species,” Tiedeman adds.

Surface soil contaminated by sodium erode far more readily because water cannot easily makes its way into the soil.

What can you do to use less salt on your wintry pavement?

The Soil Science Society of America suggests:

• be proactive with shoveling

• Use the smallest amount of salt necessary

• Wet deicers before application

• Use kitty litter or sand for traction