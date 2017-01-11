In Confirmation Hearing, Tillerson Faces Questions About Russia, More

Senate committees heard testimony Wednesday from three of President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for his cabinet. Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil, for secretary of state; Elaine Chao, former labor secretary, for secretary of transportation; and, for the second day, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, for attorney general.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR Congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) who is following Tillerson’s hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

