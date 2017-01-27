Court Orders Wisconsin Legislature to Redraw Political Boundaries

Opponents of the existing legislative maps wanted judges to redraw them, but a three-judge federal panel on Friday told the Legislature to do the job, and by November.

Last November, the panel found the redistricting plan Republicans adopted following the 2010 census to be unconstitutional. The federal judges ruled that the boundaries packed Democratic and Republican voters into districts in a way that virtually assured GOP control, particularly of the Assembly. At the time, the panel did not order any remedy.

Democrats, who had sued, argued that judges should redraw the districts, but state attorneys, who prevailed Friday, insisted the Legislature should do the work.

The U.S. Supreme Court could eventually consider the bigger issue Wisconsin is litigating- when does gerrymandering cross constitutional lines regarding the value of votes.