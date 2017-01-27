Court Orders Wisconsin Legislature to Redraw Political Boundaries

By 1 hour ago
  • Map of Wisconsin Assembly Districts
    Map of Wisconsin Assembly Districts
    Wisconsin State Legislature

Opponents of the existing legislative maps wanted judges to redraw them, but a three-judge federal panel on Friday told the Legislature to do the job, and by November.

Last November, the panel found the redistricting plan Republicans adopted following the 2010 census to be unconstitutional. The federal judges ruled that the boundaries packed Democratic and Republican voters into districts in a way that virtually assured GOP control, particularly of the Assembly. At the time, the panel did not order any remedy.

Democrats, who had sued, argued that judges should redraw the districts, but state attorneys, who prevailed Friday, insisted the Legislature should do the work. 

The U.S. Supreme Court could eventually consider the bigger issue Wisconsin is litigating- when does gerrymandering cross constitutional lines regarding the value of votes.

Tags: 
WUWM News
redistricting

Related Content

How Much Partisan Gerrmandering Is Allowed? Wisconsin Case Could Set Precedent

By Dec 19, 2016
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Wisconsin is one of several states embroiled in a court battle over redistricting. Each state's case is different, yet commonalities are emerging over how much gerrymandering is allowed.

Gerrymandering means drawing political districts to gain an advantage.

November 2016: Federal Court Rules Wisconsin's GOP-Drawn Political Maps Unconstitutional

By & Nov 21, 2016
Wisconsin State Legislature

A three-judge federal panel ruled on Monday that the political boundaries state Republican legislators drew in 2011 violate the voting rights of Democrats. Wisconsin's Attorney  General says he plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

May 2016: Trial Begins Over Wisconsin GOP Redistricting Method

By May 24, 2016
Wisconsin state Legislature

A federal trial begins Tuesday in Madison over the way state Republicans redrew Wisconsin’s political boundaries in 2011. 

A dozen Wisconsin residents who vote for Democrats are suing the state. They argue the boundaries are unconstitutional because they heavily favor Republicans.

April 2016: Federal Judges' Ruling Moves Wisconsin Redistricting Lawsuit Forward

By Apr 7, 2016
Wisconsin State Legislature

A three-judge federal panel on Thursday refused to end a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's redistricting of state legislative boundaries. So the case, which could ripple nationally, will go to trial from May 24-27 in federal court in Madison.

State Republicans drew the boundaries in 2011, insisting it was the GOP's right and duty after winning control of state government. Democrat litigants insist Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered the lines to benefit the GOP.