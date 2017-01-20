Demonstrators Kick off MKE Resistance to President Trump

Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee was the gathering spot late Friday, as advocacy groups launched what they say will be ongoing protests against Trump administration policies that don't respect the rights of women, immigrants, people of color and others.

Demonstrators sang "This Land is My Land, This Land is Your Land" and promised to fight from the grassroots level through rallies and marches, as well as via social media, to rouse citizens to fight for equal treatment of all people living in the U.S.

"I'm here because I don't trust someone in the White House who doesn't have any political experience and has shown great discrimination toward minorities, women, LBGT people, and I think someone in the White House who is not going to represent all the people is not someone who should be representing our country," said Cole Winston.

The gathering is one of several planned for this weekend in Milwaukee, to coincide with Donald Trump's inaugural weekend and a massive march planned for Saturday, in Washington, D.C.