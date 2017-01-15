Ex Fabula: Celebrating the Past. Looking Forward.

By 39 minutes ago
  • Storyteller LG Shanklin Flowers
    Art Montes

Ex Fabula Fellows will be busy in the coming weeks. So this week we'll feature some favorite stories from last season. Ex Fabula Fellows are community members who use personal stories to inspire community-led dialogue around some of the most pressing issues in the Greater Milwaukee area: segregation, as well as economic and racial inequality.

Storyteller Jen Hoepner.
Monday, January 16th, the city will come together to celebrate the courage, wisdom, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. Some of our Season 8 Ex Fabula Fellows will join the celebration, taking place at the Martin Luther King Library to share stories of “Speaking Up.” Listen to true, personal stories told by community members who participated in the Ex Fabula Fellowship, and explore how everyone can work together for equality and justice.

On January 21st, Ex Fabula Fellows will join SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) for a morning of storytelling, facilitated listening circles, and a mini-workshop - all centered on the topic "White Fragility."

This week's Ex Fabula Radio features LG Shanklin Flowers and Jennifer Hoepner, two of Ex Fabula’s first Fellows, as well as amazing Storytellers. The women shared their stories at Imagining America - a national conference hosted in Milwaukee last fall. The conference brought together artists, academics, and community members who are addressing collective challenges in society.

Ex Fabula

