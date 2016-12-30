Friday on Lake Effect:
On today’s show, we listen back to the best of Bubbler Talk from the past year, featuring questions submitted by our listeners. Our reporters tackle a diverse array of questions about Milwaukee traditions, interesting geography, or things we pass everyday on the streets. It's a Bubbler Talk mixtape.
Segments:
- What's The Story With Milwaukee's Police Call Boxes?
- Did You Know There's An Ancient Coral Reef in Wauwatosa?
- South Side of Milwaukee, Your Bar Dice Rules Aren't Wrong - Just Different
- How Were Germans Treated in Milwaukee During The World Wars?
- Stone Faces Stand Guard Over Milwaukee's Bay View High School
- Why Is There a Street Named for Henry Clay in Whitefish Bay?
- In Wisconsin, A Bloody Mary Isn't Complete Unless It Has A Beer Chaser
- Mino-akking, Mahn-a-waukke: What's the Origin of the Word 'Milwaukee'?
- A Stream Runs Under It: Wisconsin's State Fair Park Covers Part of Honey Creek
- Marble Hall: A Contender for Milwaukee's Oldest Building
- What's the History of Pompeii Square in Milwaukee?
- North Point: A Milwaukee Water Tower That Never Held Water
- Camels And Minarets In Milwaukee: What's The Story Behind That Tripoli Shrine?