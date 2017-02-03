Related Program: 
Friday on Lake Effect: Constitutional Convention, Super Bowl, 'Ways to Disappear,' Bubbler Talk

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago
We discuss some of the many unanswered questions about how a modern-day constitutional convention would operate. Then, our sports contributor explains the challenges that await the Atlanta Falcons going into Super Bowl fifty-one. Later, novelist Idra Novey talks about growing up in Western Pennsylvania and being drawn to Brazil. And Bubbler Talk considers the future of the Shops of Grand Avenue.

Guests: 

  • Peter Rofes, constitutional law professor, Marquette University Law School
  • Shaun Ranft, Lake Effect sports contributor
  • Idra Novey, author, Ways to Disappear
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

What's Going On With The Grand Avenue Mall's Transformation?

By 12 hours ago
Michelle Maternowski

This week’s Bubbler Talk question comes from Jeanne Pehoski, who wanted to know: When is the Grand Avenue going to be a go-to destination again and get some viable anchor stores and better offerings in the food court?

I met Jeanne at the mall in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, where she shops a couple times a month. She says she visits TJ Maxx and Walgreens - a couple of the stores that have survived for years.

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin: Canadian Folk Fusion

By Aug 19, 2016
Bonnie North

Irish Fest offers traditional Irish music, dancing and food, but there are also innovative bands hailing from all around the world. This year's Celtic World Showcase features some of them.

The young, bilingual trio Ten Strings and a Goat Skin originated in Prince Edward Island in Canada's eastern provinces. The traditional music scene there sips from a rich musical soup that draws on Scots, Irish, English, and French influences. Ten Strings takes it even further.