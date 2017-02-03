Friday on Lake Effect: Constitutional Convention, Super Bowl, 'Ways to Disappear,' Bubbler Talk

Friday on Lake Effect:
We discuss some of the many unanswered questions about how a modern-day constitutional convention would operate. Then, our sports contributor explains the challenges that await the Atlanta Falcons going into Super Bowl fifty-one. Later, novelist Idra Novey talks about growing up in Western Pennsylvania and being drawn to Brazil. And Bubbler Talk considers the future of the Shops of Grand Avenue.
Guests:
- Peter Rofes, constitutional law professor, Marquette University Law School
- Shaun Ranft, Lake Effect sports contributor
- Idra Novey, author, Ways to Disappear
- Bubbler Talk
- Ten Strings and a Goat Skin