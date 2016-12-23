Friday on Lake Effect: Hunger on College Campuses, Brewing Coffee, Chef Pati Jinich

Friday on Lake Effect:

As many of us prepare to bake cookies and share meals with our families this holiday season, we consider the surprising incidence of hunger on college campuses. Then, a coffee expert discusses several different ways of brewing coffee and what makes them different. Plus, chef and author Pati Jinich shares her unique cultural heritage and we learn about the bold flavors of Mexican-Jewish cuisine.

Guests:

Ashley Hall, coach, College Possible

Stephen Schulman, independent coffee consultant

Meagan Schultz, Lake Effect essayist

Pati Jinich, host, Pati’s Mexican Table

Segments: