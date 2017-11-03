Friday on Lake Effect: Passing Notes, 'BROTHERS' Web Series, Bubbler Talk(s)

Friday on Lake Effect:
We recap a week in education news with reporter Rachel Morello, then we'll learn how a Milwaukee native is trying to reach a wide audience with a web series featuring the stories of transgendered males. Later, why “onlyness” is a better predictor than “talent” as a way to make a difference. And we present our weekly series Bubbler Talk - plus Bubbler Talk, as reported some students from Slinger.
Guests:
- Rachel Morello, WUWM education reporter
- Emmett Lundberg, filmmaker, BROTHERS
- Nilofer Merchant, author, The Power of Onlyness: Make Your Wild Ideas Mighty Enough to Dent the World
- Bubbler Talk, series
- Abby Walter, Rachel Muhl, Paul Walter, Slinger Authors Camp