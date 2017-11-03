Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Friday on Lake Effect: Passing Notes, 'BROTHERS' Web Series, Bubbler Talk(s)

By Lake Effect 21 minutes ago

Friday on Lake Effect:

We recap a week in education news with reporter Rachel Morello, then we'll learn how a Milwaukee native is trying to reach a wide audience with a web series featuring the stories of transgendered males. Later, why “onlyness” is a better predictor than “talent” as a way to make a difference. And we present our weekly series Bubbler Talk - plus Bubbler Talk, as reported some students from Slinger.

Guests:

  • Rachel Morello, WUWM education reporter
  • Emmett Lundberg, filmmaker, BROTHERS
  • Nilofer Merchant, author, The Power of Onlyness: Make Your Wild Ideas Mighty Enough to Dent the World
  • Bubbler Talk, series
  • Abby Walter, Rachel Muhl, Paul Walter, Slinger Authors Camp

LGBTQ representation in the media has been gaining significant ground in recent years on TV shows such as Orange is the New Black, Transparent, Modern Family, and with the very public spotlight on Caitlyn Jenner. However, while representation grows, it does not cover the full spectrum of the LGBTQ culture.