Friday on Lake Effect: Passing Notes, 'BROTHERS' Web Series, Bubbler Talk(s)

Friday on Lake Effect:

We recap a week in education news with reporter Rachel Morello, then we'll learn how a Milwaukee native is trying to reach a wide audience with a web series featuring the stories of transgendered males. Later, why “onlyness” is a better predictor than “talent” as a way to make a difference. And we present our weekly series Bubbler Talk - plus Bubbler Talk, as reported some students from Slinger.

