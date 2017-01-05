Friday on Lake Effect: Salting Sidewalks, Packers-Giants Game, MilMag Live, Milwaukee Address Tiles

Friday on Lake Effect:
A soil scientist asks you to pause and consider the impact of salt before spreading it over your sidewalk and driveway. Later, with the NFL playoffs starting, our sports contributor has an unpopular prediction about the Packers-Giants game and its quarterbacks. We explore a unique collection of high-flying artwork. Plus, a local writer explores the history of Milwaukee’s unique address tiles.
Guests:
- Mary Tiedeman, Soil Science Society of America
- Shaun Ranft, managing editor, The Sports Post
- Carole Nicksin, editor-in-chief, Milwaukee Magazine
- Dick Knapinski, communications director, EAA Air Venture Museum
- Matthew Prigge, writer