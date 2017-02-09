Friday on Lake Effect: 'We're in America Now,' 'Unbanking of American,' 'Luna Gale,' Bubbler Talk

Friday on Lake Effect:
We bring you the immigration story of Fred Amram, who came here as a refugee in the 1930s. Then, writer Lisa Servon explores the rise of alternative financial services and the decline in banks. Later, Renaissance Theatreworks explore who decides the attributes of good parent, and Bubbler Talk visits a natural bubbler in Bay View.
Guests:
- Fred Amram, author, We're in America Now: A Survivor's Story
- Lisa Servon, author, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives
- Mary McDonald Kerr and Tami Workentin, Renaissance Theatreworks, Luna Gale
- Bubbler Talk