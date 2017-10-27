Friday News Roundup - International

By editor 1 hour ago
  • A National Super Alliance (NASA) protester throws a tear gas canister back at police in the Kibera slum on October 26, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. Protestors in Kibera have boycotted the vote and are attempting to block polls during Kenya's controversial rerun election.
    A National Super Alliance (NASA) protester throws a tear gas canister back at police in the Kibera slum on October 26, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. Protestors in Kibera have boycotted the vote and are attempting to block polls during Kenya's controversial rerun election.
    Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

With guest host Celeste Headlee.

This week, we look at leadership around the globe.

Xi Jinping officially began his second five-year term as China’s president. After those five years are up? It’s anybody guess what will happen next.

Meanwhile in Kenya, boycotts and deadly violence erupt over a controversial “do-over” election.

And a landslide victory for Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in Japan.

GUESTS

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of a new podcast called “Worldly”

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”; @EdwardGLuce

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2017 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.