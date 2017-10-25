Global Initiative Documents Neutron Stars Collision

By , & 43 minutes ago
  • NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

It’s been a big couple of years for gravity and the people who study it. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton joins Lake Effect each month to talk about space - near, far, and in between each month.

This month, the director of UWM's Manfred Olson Planetarium discusses the collision of two neutron stars and the global effort behind capturing the event. “There were seventy telescopes that were able to observe in all continents, including Antarctica, across all light ways from gamma rays all the way to radio. Everybody saw it."

Creighton says, “Just around the gravitational wave time, a gamma ray burst went off... The fact that the two happened together in the same galaxy told us that what we had suspected for some time, that these short gamma ray burst come from two compact object colliding, was confirmed."

Lake Effect's Bonnie North and Creighton discuss the data collected and the importance of the scientific knowledge gained:

Tags: 
astronomy
Lake Effect

Related Content

Autumn Equinox Brings Longer Nights and Cooler Days

By & Sep 21, 2017
Mark Peate / Flickr

The days have been getting shorter since mid-June - the Summer Solstice, but now things start to get serious. As we near the Autumn Equinox, the point at which night is a larger part of our lives than day, our days will continue to get shorter. 

"The sun is going to rise due east and it’s going to set due west. That doesn’t happen on any other day, except the two equinoxes," says Lake Effect astronomy contributor, Jean Creighton. 

NPR Live Blog: Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

By NPR Staff Aug 21, 2017
Courtesy of Romeo Durscher/NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness. Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

Loading...

Why You Shouldn't Stare At The Sun (But Might Be Tempted)

By Aug 21, 2017
Bob Adams / Wikimedia

For the first time in nearly 100 years, there will be a coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the United States. The moon will move between the sun and Earth, totally blocking the sunlight for people on the "path of totality."

Viewing The Eclipse In Milwaukee: Not Total, But Still Amazing

By , & Aug 17, 2017
Manoj.dayyala
Wikimedia

On Monday, part of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun. Milwaukee won’t get totality, but we will still experience a partial eclipse. 

"In Milwaukee we're going to see a partial solar eclipse, 86%... most people, if they've seen a solar eclipse at all, it's likely to be partial," says Jean Creighton, Lake Effect astronomy contributor and director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium. 