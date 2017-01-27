'Grace Weber's Music Lab' To Provide Students With Artistic Opportunity

It’s being called a music and arts education program accelerator, and it’s the brainchild of Milwaukee native and singer-songwriter Grace Weber. Weber, who is now based in Brooklyn, is back in town Friday to unveil “Grace Weber’s Music Lab.” It’s a place for high school students to gather to learn how to advance their skills in the arts.

"Basically we're trying to create a place where students can feel free to express themselves and perform," Weber says.  "We want to give them an opportunity to be exposed to national industry and national artists who are going to be touring through Milwaukee, [as well as] local industry and local artists who are making a name for themselves."

She says there will be master classes that will allow students to develop their skills and will provide access to a range of music-related professionals, from music law experts to managers and tour bookers. 

"It's now my turn to give back to this city that's given me so much as an artist," Weber explains. "I thought now is a really good time to create a program for high school students who might not otherwise have access to music classes, programs and education."

