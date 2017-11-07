Has Randy 'Iron Stache' Bryce Peaked Too Soon?

Writer Annette Witheridge speaking with Lake Effect's Mitch Teich.

In one year, people around the country will be voting in the midterm elections. Here in Wisconsin, voters will decide whether Scott Walker gets another term as governor, whether Tammy Baldwin continues in the US Senate, and - for voters in the 1st Congressional District - whether Paul Ryan will stay in Congress.

That race is being watched around the country - largely because Ryan is a national figure in his role as Speaker of the House. His complicated relationship with President Donald Trump has led some to wonder whether he could be vulnerable to a challenge - either from within his own party or from a Democrat.

One of the Democrats running for the nomination to face Ryan has gotten a lot of national attention.

Randy Bryce has made waves on social media and in political circles for his approach to the race. Journalist Annette Witheridge spent some time this fall following Bryce’s nascent campaign, and she reports on it in the November issue of Milwaukee Magazine.

She says, "So often nowadays our politicians or lawmakers are policy wonks... they [come] straight from university, go to work in D.C. or they work in the senate in various states. And here is somebody who every day, you know, has to think about wages, putting food on the table, paying for insurance. You know, he's 'every man.'"