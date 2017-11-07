Has Randy 'Iron Stache' Bryce Peaked Too Soon?

By 1 hour ago
  • Sara Stathas

In one year, people around the country will be voting in the midterm elections. Here in Wisconsin, voters will decide whether Scott Walker gets another term as governor, whether Tammy Baldwin continues in the US Senate, and - for voters in the 1st Congressional District - whether Paul Ryan will stay in Congress.

That race is being watched around the country - largely because Ryan is a national figure in his role as Speaker of the House. His complicated relationship with President Donald Trump has led some to wonder whether he could be vulnerable to a challenge - either from within his own party or from a Democrat.

One of the Democrats running for the nomination to face Ryan has gotten a lot of national attention.

Randy Bryce has made waves on social media and in political circles for his approach to the race. Journalist Annette Witheridge spent some time this fall following Bryce’s nascent campaign, and she reports on it in the November issue of Milwaukee Magazine.

She says, "So often nowadays our politicians or lawmakers are policy wonks... they [come] straight from university, go to work in D.C. or they work in the senate in various states. And here is somebody who every day, you know, has to think about wages, putting food on the table, paying for insurance. You know, he's 'every man.'"

Tags: 
Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect

Related Content

Milwaukee Magazine Explores the Entire New Bucks Complex

By Oct 18, 2017
Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks open their NBA season this evening in Boston, against the Celtics.  They’ll play their first game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.  It’ll be the last opening night at the arena the team has called home since 1988.

In a feature in the October issue of Milwaukee Magazine, writer Zach Brooke explores the new arena that is rising downtown.

Milwaukee Magazine's 'Best of 2017' Features Local Favorites

By & Oct 10, 2017
John Sturdy

The October issue of Milwaukee Magazine is its annual “Best Of” issue, and it features some of the highlights of the city in areas ranging from the familiar, like "Best Taco" to the lesser known titles, like "Best Boozy Art Class."

Managing the whole operation is the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Carole Nicksin, who says the annual "Best of," is one of her favorites. 

Big Money Addicts' Impact on Drug Dealing in Milwaukee

By Sep 21, 2017
Benjamin / Courtesy of Milwaukee Magazine

Trials are set for this winter for the alleged members of a drug dealing operation that brought in tens of thousands of dollars a day on Milwaukee’s north side. The members referred to it as BMA, or Big Money Addicts, and a feature in the September issue of Milwaukee Magazine credits the group with changing the way drug dealing happens in the city. 