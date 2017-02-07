Health, Wellness And The Affordable Care Act

By 1 hour ago
  • tab62 / Fotolia

President Trump vowed a repeal of the Affordable Care Act throughout his campaign and one of his first moves as president was seen as the initial step toward that campaign promise. But healthcare has fallen out of the headlines in the days since then, replaced by other issues.

But health policy analysts are watching things closely. Among them is attorney Barbara Zabawa, who heads the Madison-based Center for Health and Wellness Law. She also teaches health law at UW-Milwaukee.

A couple of months ago, she described the situation in “wait and see” terms. Now, with the first few weeks of the Trump Administration and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act underway, Zabawa explains what she sees for the future of healthcare. 

"There's talk about going from a universal coverage ideal to a universal access goal, so that everyone would have an access point to coverage, and it would be up to them to take that coverage" she says.

President Trump's executive order intending to weaken the Affordable Care Act places immediate pressure on stakeholders and Congress to make concrete decisions about healthcare in 2018. However, Zabawa says that at this point, "[There are] way more questions than answers." 

"I think that [Congress] will start putting forth bills as they have that tweak at some of the elements of the Affordable Care Act that could be improved," she explains. "I think they'll continue to [hold hearings] and I think that's probably a better approach-  to approach it more in a stepping stone manner."

The possibility of a reformed healthcare system provides the opportunity for individuals to take better charge of their health, Zabawa says. "I do think the current leadership would like to see individuals take better charge of their health, including adopting healthier lifestyles. But that has to be supported by the environment in which we live."

Tags: 
Lake Effect
healthcare
President Donald Trump

Related Content

Trump Administration Cancels Ads Encouraging Obamacare Sign-Ups

By Jan 27, 2017

The Trump administration has canceled the latest round of federally sponsored advertising and outreach aimed at encouraging people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The $5 million in ads was aimed at getting as many people as possible to sign up for insurance by the Jan. 31 deadline for open enrollment.

Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One

By Jan 26, 2017

Republicans have a plan to replace Obamacare. In fact, they have several.

What they don't have is consensus on which one will guide the party's effort to reshape an insurance system that provides coverage for some 20 million Americans.

Baldwin, Moore Lead Milwaukee Rally to Save the Affordable Care Act

By Jan 15, 2017
Marge Pitrof

The Obama administration's Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but it has enabled the United States to take a major step forward in making health insurance available to all Americans, multiple speakers told a crowd Sunday morning, on Milwaukee's south side.