Holy Foley!

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the sound of boots walking through a kiddie pool filled with glue! We tested Missi Pyle and Brett Gelman's knowledge of the magic of cinema with an audio quiz about the strange practices of foley artists, the audio technicians who create sound effects for film.

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part One





HIGHLIGHTS

Missi Pyle On Succumbing To Peer Pressure From Sigourney Weaver

She just was like, 'You should take your [Galaxy Quest] costume. On the last day just take it.' And so I did.

Missi Pyle On Being In A Cult Classic

I thought Galaxy Quest had like a ten-year shelf life but here we are, almost twenty years later. People are still into it.

Brett Gelman On His Inspiration For The Movie Lemon

I want people to feel less lonely in their own mediocrity. And not feel so ashamed of life feeling like a plateau of failure at times.

