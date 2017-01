UWM Today's Tom Luljak talks with Julie Bonner.

With more than 26,000 students, the UW-Milwaukee campus has a larger population than most cities in the state of Wisconsin.

And like a "city", the campus has an infrastructure in place to serve all of those people, many of whom come to Milwaukee from countries around the world. Health care is one of those services provided.

On this edition of UWM Today, Dr. Julie Bonner, executive director of the Norris Health Center, discusses how the health care needs of college students has evolved.