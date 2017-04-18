How Millennials Are Influencing the Gym

By 1 minute ago
  • Starstuff / Fotolia

There’s no question that the millennial generation, roughly 80 million strong, is shaping the future. They often get a bad rap portrayed as entitled and narcissistic, but most researchers say the evidence points to a generation that is highly educated, self-confident, technologically savvy and ambitious.

Millennials are also the largest users of fitness club memberships today, and their desires are driving some of the changes happening at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

"We pride ourselves at the Y being for everyone, but looking at millennials and what their needs and preferences are is something that has forced us to be a little bit different," says Kate Wall, VP of operations for Greater Waukesha County's YMCAs.

The Y has been around for a long time, so adapting to change is something the company has had to do consistently in order to appeal to a broad range of members.

"We are constantly reinventing who we are. We have always been focused on the family, but what that means at the current time and how we are engaging the different family members within the unit - we have to constantly look at that," she says.

When it comes to fitness, Wall says, millennials are looking for more flexibility - especially for evening classes. Recently the Y has noticed fewer early risers among their members, and more parents who prefer to workout later in the evenings.

Millennials also value a community atmosphere and are often the dominant population in group classes such as yoga, Pilates, Zumba, barre, etc. "They're looking for high intensity classes that they can come in, get their workout in, and feel like its made a difference in their day, energy, and reaching their goals," she says.

However with more gyms and boutique fitness salons offering classes that exclusively focus on one format, the YMCA has had to bring in various instructors in order to teach the classes their membership population seeks.

"We can bring that small boutique feel into one spot for the entire family," Wall explains. She also notes that the Y's family-centric atmosphere is also appealing to millennials who are starting to have their own children. By creating an environment where both the parent and child can exercise, or simply have childcare, is an element that not all gyms have.

Perhaps largest influence millennials have on the gym environment is technology. With increasing access to online fitness programs and phone apps that help track fitness goals, Wall says all fitness establishments need to harness technology that benefits everyone.

"It's not just millennials who are using those technologies and really want technology to be a part of their health and wellness and tracking their goals," she explains.

"I think that while millennials are forcing us to look at doing things differently, it's really benefiting us as a whole and forcing us to move forward and be more relevant within our communities with all of our participants."

Tags: 
millennials
Lake Effect
fitness

Related Content

ManpowerGroup's 'Millennial Worker: 2020 Vision' Analyzes the Needs of Young Workers

By Jun 3, 2016
pressmaster / Fotolia

Milwaukee-based HR consulting firm ManpowerGroup recently released a study called, “Millennial Careers: 2020 Vision.” The report analyzes what millennial workers want from employers, how they differ from previous generations and the kinds of traits employers should be looking for from these employees.

Writing About Life in Milwaukee From A Millennial Perspective

By May 20, 2016
Fotolia

The term millennial is thrown around so frequently that many may not know who is and isn't a millennial. It's used pretty generally to mean a young person, and it doesn't really have a strict definition, which has been confusing for some. 

Milwaukee Millennial Survey Shows Some Priorities Have No Age

By Dec 11, 2015
Michael Leland / Flickr

The millennial generation is generally defined as people who, today, are between the ages of 18 and 34. It's a generation whose influence is being courted in many political and policy debates.

A new study, compiled by the Public Policy Forum with the Milwaukee Business Journal, tries to quantify attitudes among Milwaukee-area millennials regarding a number of policy issues. 

Nutritionist Weighs In On the Surprising Benefits of Coffee

By Dec 28, 2016
Comugnero Silvana / Fotolia

For some of us, it may be hard to be a functional human being without our morning cup of coffee. But in a society that consumes what can be considered the most widely used drug on the planet so often – you have to wonder: is it actually good for us?

Coffee and the caffeine that’s in it have been linked to dehydration, stomach problems, effects on your metabolism, and insomnia, and other conditions – but what does the science say?