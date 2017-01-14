Hundreds March, Rally in Milwaukee on Saturday, Vow to Resist Trump Policies

Demonstrators in Milwaukee pledged to fight any new policies emerging from a Trump White House that would weaken protections for undocumented immigrants, migrant dairy workers, students, members of the Muslim religion, LGBT community and refugees.

Late Saturday morning, the protesters marched from the near south side to the Milwaukee County Courthouse where speakers and music stirred the crowd. Dozens of people had driven in from Madison, Racine and other Wisconsin cities, to take part.

Speakers told the hundreds gathered that leaders would introduce legislation in Milwaukee and Madison, declaring that government agencies here would not assist in deportations and would instead provide sanctuary if necessary.