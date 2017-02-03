Lake Effect Weekend: Black-White Disparity, 'Mutual Admiration Society,' Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
A new report shows some of Wisconsin’s racial inequities are deeper than ever. We explore some of the data, including the collapse of the manufacturing sector in the 1980s. Then, 11 year old Tessie Finley returns in Milwaukee native Lesley Kagen’s newest novel. Plus we have the latest episodes of Radio Chipstone and our storytelling series Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director, COWS
- Lesley Kagen, author, Mutual Admiration Society
- Radio Chipstone
- Ex Fabula