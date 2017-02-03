Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Black-White Disparity, 'Mutual Admiration Society,' Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago
Lake Effect

This weekend on Lake Effect:

A new report shows some of Wisconsin’s racial inequities are deeper than ever. We explore some of the data, including the collapse of the manufacturing sector in the 1980s. Then, 11 year old Tessie Finley returns in Milwaukee native Lesley Kagen’s newest novel. Plus we have the latest episodes of Radio Chipstone and our storytelling series Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director, COWS
  • Lesley Kagen, author, Mutual Admiration Society
  • Radio Chipstone
  • Ex Fabula

Report: Wisconsin’s Black-White Disparity Remains Extreme

By Jan 31, 2017
For more than a decade, the level of racial disparity in Wisconsin has been a serious concern. Whether it’s education, income or general quality of life, black Wisconsinites continue to do worse than their white counterparts.

'The Mutual Admiration Society' Returns Readers to 1950s Milwaukee

By Jan 31, 2017

Milwaukee writer Lesley Kagen has been a regular guest on Lake Effect ever since her first novel, Whistling in the Dark, was published a decade ago. In these past 10 years, Kagen has published another 7 novels, most set in Wisconsin and Milwaukee.