Lake Effect Weekend: Blue Zones Initiative, Top Films of 2016, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
[AUDIO]
We learn how leaders at a Wisconsin hospital are spearheading an effort to improve the well-being of their entire county. Our film contributor takes a look back on his favorite movies of 2016, and we’ll have the latest episodes of Radio Chipstone and our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Linda Klinger, project leader, Dodge County Blue Zones Initiative; Kim Miller, president and CEO, Beaver Dam Community Hospitals
- Dave Luhrssen, film contributor
- Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Rachel Owens, WUWM
Segments: