Lake Effect Weekend: Blue Zones Initiative, Top Films of 2016, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 6 minutes ago
This weekend on Lake Effect:

We learn how leaders at a Wisconsin hospital are spearheading an effort to improve the well-being of their entire county. Our film contributor takes a look back on his favorite movies of 2016, and we’ll have the latest episodes of Radio Chipstone and our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Linda Klinger, project leader, Dodge County Blue Zones Initiative; Kim Miller, president and CEO, Beaver Dam Community Hospitals
  • Dave Luhrssen, film contributor
  • Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
  • Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Rachel Owens, WUWM

Segments: