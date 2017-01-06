Related Program: 
Lake Effect Weekend: Blue Zones Project, Best Films of 2016, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula

2017-01-06
This weekend on Lake Effect

Leaders at a Wisconsin hospital discuss a new initiative to improve the well-being of Dodge County. Then, our film contributor takes a look back on his favorite movies of 2016. Plus, we have the latest episodes of Radio Chipstone and our storytelling series, Ex Fabula.

Guests: 

  • Linda Klinger, project leader, Dodge County Blue Zones initiative; Kim Miller, president and CEO, Beaver Dam Community Hospitals
  • Dave Luhrssen, Lake Effect film contributor
  • Radio Chipstone, series
  • Ex Fabula, series

Blue Zones Project Hopes To Foster Happier, Healthier Living in Dodge County

By Jan 4, 2017

Leaders at a medical center in Beaver Dam are leading communities in Dodge County in a multi-year effort to be happier and healthier. 

It's the first Wisconsin site for an international initiative called the Blue Zones Project. The project aims to help communities make healthier choices by making them more accessible.