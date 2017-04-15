Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Early Childhood Education Programs, 'Just Fly Away,' Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 52 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

A Milwaukee researcher examines the broad importance of early childhood education programs. Actor-turned-novelist Andrew McCarthy writes about a 15-year old girl who decides to flee the chaos in her life, and we’ll have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Nancy File, professor, School of Education at UWM
  • Andrew McCarthy, author, Just Fly Away
  • Art Cyr, essayist & foreign policy contributor
  • Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM

Related Content

Milwaukee Educare Helps Low-Income Preschoolers Learn By Connecting With Parents

By Apr 12, 2017
Rachel Morello

Close your eyes and picture a preschool classroom. What do you see? Chances are what you envision is probably pretty close to what you’ll find in an Educare classroom.

Educare is an early childhood program that targets children aged 6 weeks to 5 years, who come from low-income families. It’s an offshoot of Head Start, one of the most prominent, publicly-funded early childhood programs in the country.

Essay: Poison Gas Accusations Greatly Raise Syria Stakes

By 5 hours ago
Drew Angerer / Getty Images News

This week, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Russia. His mission was to convince the Putin administration to back off from its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of using poison gas on his own citizens as that country’s civil war continues.

Lake Effect essayist Art Cyr says those accusations greatly escalate the stakes in Syria:

Andrew McCarthy Adds Young Adult Author to Resume with 'Just Fly Away'

By & Apr 12, 2017
Algonquin Young Readers

In the 1980s and early ‘90s, Andrew McCarthy’s face was instantly recognizable for his acting work in movies such as Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire. You can’t mention his name without invoking the term “Brat Pack."

McCarthy was in many other films, as well as director on such high-profile projects as Orange is the New Black and Grace and Frankie. He is also an award-winning travel writer and is editor-at-large for National Geographic Traveler.

Ex Fabula: The Conversation Continues - Fair School

By Ex Fabula 6 hours ago
Ex Fabula

This week we’ve got two Ex Fabula fellows sharing their experiences with equality, diversity and achievement in their educations and how those events shaped their adult choices.

First, we have Kima Hamilton’s story of both Southern Hospitality and southern white supremacy as a black male student in a predominately white southern high school. When Kima chose to attend his 20th high school reunion, he brought many of those memories and questions with him. But what did he do with them once he arrived? Listen and find out.