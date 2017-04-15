Lake Effect Weekend: Early Childhood Education Programs, 'Just Fly Away,' Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
A Milwaukee researcher examines the broad importance of early childhood education programs. Actor-turned-novelist Andrew McCarthy writes about a 15-year old girl who decides to flee the chaos in her life, and we’ll have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Nancy File, professor, School of Education at UWM
- Andrew McCarthy, author, Just Fly Away
- Art Cyr, essayist & foreign policy contributor
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM