Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Future of the ACA, 'Netherlands Second' Video, Ex Fabula

By Lake Effect 38 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect

After a flurry of activity, one health law analyst continues to track the state of changes to the Affordable Care Act. Then, we get some perspective on the resurgence of a drug abuse problem here in Wisconsin. Plus, the comedian and Midwestern native who introduced Donald Trump to the Netherlands, and we bring you the latest edition of Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Barbara Zabawa, attorney and heaf of the Center for Health and Wellness Law
  • Eben Pindyck, freelance writer, Milwaukee Magazine
  • Ex Fabula