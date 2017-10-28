Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Politics Round Up, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula, Musician Johnny Clegg

By Lake Effect

This weekend on Lake Effect:

We speak with news analyst Charlie Sykes about the potential impact of Senator Jeff Flake and his loud criticism of President Trump. A pioneering African musician prepares to write the coda for his boundary-breaking half-century career. Then on Radio Chipstone, we meet Wisconsin artist Terese Agnew and learn about her new, collaborative exhibit, “Writing in Stone.” Plus we’ll have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Charlie Sykes, news analyst
  • Terese Agnew, artist; Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
  • Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM
  • Johnny Clegg, musician

Related Content

What to Make of Sitting Republican Senators Speaking Out Against Trump

By Oct 27, 2017
Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

Politicians of all stripes are reacting to the latest schism in the Republican Party. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake - an outspoken critic of President Trump - announced he won’t seek reelection next year. And in doing so, he became even more outspoken in his criticism of the President and what he believes Trump represents.

Radio Chipstone: Writing in Stone

By 3 minutes ago
Gianofer Fields

Terese Agnew is a Wisconsin artist who, in collaboration with a number of artists, created Writing in Stone, an exhibit designed to foster questions about how we remember those who have gone before us.

Ex Fabula: Battle of Wits

By 2 hours ago
Art Montes

Trick or treat. Thousands of costumed kids will hit the Milwaukee streets this weekend sing-song-ing those very words. And it’s Milwaukee, so hundreds of adults will hit the Milwaukee nightlife looking for some tricks and treats of their own. So this week, we looked for some fun Ex Fabula stories that delivered both a trick and a treat.

Musician Johnny Clegg Shares His Past, Present, & Future in Farewell Tour

By & Oct 26, 2017
Courtesy Randex Communications

There were many contemporary western musicians who performed with South African artists, especially as Apartheid was winding down in the late 1980s.

But musicians like Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel never went to jail for playing with those artists.  Johnny Clegg did.  Clegg moved to South Africa as a boy in the late 1960s and was attracted to the culture and tunes of Zulu street musicians in Johannesburg.  That was not legal in those days, but it didn’t deter him. 