Lake Effect Weekend: Politics Round Up, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula, Musician Johnny Clegg

This weekend on Lake Effect:
We speak with news analyst Charlie Sykes about the potential impact of Senator Jeff Flake and his loud criticism of President Trump. A pioneering African musician prepares to write the coda for his boundary-breaking half-century career. Then on Radio Chipstone, we meet Wisconsin artist Terese Agnew and learn about her new, collaborative exhibit, “Writing in Stone.” Plus we’ll have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Charlie Sykes, news analyst
- Terese Agnew, artist; Gianofer Fields, material culture contributor
- Leah DeLaney, Ex Fabula co-founder; Bruce Winter, WUWM
- Johnny Clegg, musician