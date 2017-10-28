Lake Effect Weekend: Politics Round Up, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula, Musician Johnny Clegg

There were many contemporary western musicians who performed with South African artists, especially as Apartheid was winding down in the late 1980s.

But musicians like Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel never went to jail for playing with those artists. Johnny Clegg did. Clegg moved to South Africa as a boy in the late 1960s and was attracted to the culture and tunes of Zulu street musicians in Johannesburg. That was not legal in those days, but it didn’t deter him.