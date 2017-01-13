Lake Effect Weekend: 'The Unbanking of America,' Musician Julien Baker, Ex Fabula

This weekend on Lake Effect:
Writer Lisa Servon explores why the United States is seeing the rise of alternative financial services and the decline in banks. Then, singer-songwriter Julien Baker performs at the Pabst next week. In our interview with her from last summer, she talks about the push and pull of being a deeply spiritual person in a secular music world. Plus we have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.
Guests:
- Lisa Servon, author, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives
- Julien Baker, singer-songwriter
- Ex Fabula, series