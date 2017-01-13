Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: 'The Unbanking of America,' Musician Julien Baker, Ex Fabula

Lake Effect

This weekend on Lake Effect:

Writer Lisa Servon explores why the United States is seeing the rise of alternative financial services and the decline in banks. Then, singer-songwriter Julien Baker performs at the Pabst next week. In our interview with her from last summer, she talks about the push and pull of being a deeply spiritual person in a secular music world. Plus we have the latest episode of our storytelling series Ex Fabula.

Guests:

  • Lisa Servon, author, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives
  • Julien Baker, singer-songwriter
  • Ex Fabula, series

'The Unbanking of America' Explores Why People Choose Not to Use Banks

By 1 hour ago

Check cashing stores and payday loan centers have a checkered reputation, to put it mildly. Critics say their high interest rates and fees take advantage of people who are already financially disadvantaged. But the truth is, these alternative financial systems are proliferating in Wisconsin and around the country.

Writer Lisa Servon wondered why. Servon is a professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania and her new book is called The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives.

'It's Valuable to be Vulnerable:' Julien Baker on Connecting to Listeners, Spirituality

By Adam Miller Jul 11, 2016
Jake Cunningham / Chromatic Publicity

It's been nearly a year since Julien Baker released her debut record Sprained Ankle, and she's already found a devoted and passionate following. In a matter of months, Baker went from a regular opening act to a consistent headliner, playing for audiences of individuals who each have a unique connection to her music.