Life's Voices: Coordinator of Salvation Army Chaplaincy Program Finds Calling in Street Ministry

There is a chaplaincy program in Milwaukee – that responds to crime scenes and fires, and even to the unrest that occurred in Sherman Park this summer.

Forty people of faith are involved, including Pastor Alexis Twito, who coordinates the Salvation Army program. Today we introduce you to Twito, in Life’s Voices, our year-end series featuring people who quietly do important work in our community. She says the first call she received was to comfort the family of Laylah Peterson, shortly after the child was shot to death while sitting on her grandfather’s lap. Twito spoke to WUWM’s LaToya Dennis about her calling.