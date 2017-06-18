London Police: Several Casualties After Vehicle Collides With Pedestrians

London Police say they are investigating a "major incident" in North London after reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians.

"There are a number of casualties," at the scene on Seven Sisters Road, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police.

"There has been one person arrested," the police service adds.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

