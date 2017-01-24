'Many Faces One Humanity': A Photographic Celebration of Milwaukee's Diversity

By 52 minutes ago
  • Many Faces, One Humanity / facebook.com

An election season often brings to the fore the issues that divide the country, but a Milwaukee organization - while not taking on politics directly - is looking for the things that connect us.

Many Faces One Humanity has been active for several years, but recently re-launched a billboard campaign to help "create visual awareness of Milwaukee's diversity to transform attitudes and culture."  Two of the people featured in the campaign are Janaan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, and Saskia Nassalang, a local reggae musician who also performs under the name Saskia Mt. Zion.  

Raejean Kanter, a board member of the organization, explains that the campaign was shot by local photographer, Sherry Lemke. Kanter says that Lemke "looked around Milwaukee and the world and saw that there were many people who looked different [from each other] who could be friends, who could be great for each other and learn from each other."

In the beginning, Lemke paired different people together and photographed them. As the project grew, she created a board of directors. "Now it's a full fledged nonprofit that works to talk about diversity and inclusion in the Milwaukee area," Kanter explains.

The organization is planning community dialogues as well as provide cameras to elementary school students to take photos for the project. Those photos will then be part of a new production at the Milwaukee Rep and will be shown on more billboards and busses, Kanter adds.

As to the photo shoot, Najeeb says, "It was a lot of fun...we're all citizens of this community, citizens of the world, citizens of this country, and we have so much more that is in common than that which is different. At the same time, those differences are something to value and bring beauty to our relationship."

Nassalang agrees. "I love getting to know strangers and people from different cultures, so it was nice to connect in that way."

Kanter hopes the photos cause people "to reach out to somebody that you don't really know, so you can meet and learn from each other."

Tags: 
visual arts
diversity
Lake Effect

Related Content

How A Work Of Art Makes It Onto The Wall Of The White House

By Jan 23, 2017

On his first day on the job, President Trump made some changes to the Oval Office; he installed gold drapes and moved some statues. First Families have some leeway to make changes to the White House, and that includes changes to its art collection.

It can take many hands — or eyes — for one work of art to make it into the White House. Take, for example, the large painting the Obamas hung in what's called the Treaty Room.

MPD Officer Aims to Leave a Lasting Positive Impact with Everyone She Encounters

By Sep 12, 2016
LaToya Dennis

MPD Sergeant Sheronda Grant talks about being a black police officer in Milwaukee, a minority-majority city, and during an era when police face a mix of harsh criticism and volatile situations. Grant is president of the League of Martin, an African American police association. She says the job can be especially stressful these days because what happens with police anywhere affects officers everywhere, yet she encourages young people to consider a career in law enforcement.

Wisconsin Women March on Washington

By Jan 23, 2017

Over the weekend, people on every continent took to the streets to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, and support those they say they fear will be marginalized under his administration.

By some estimates, more than 3 million people were involved in the protests which sprouted up in cities across the nation, including several here in Wisconsin.

But many chose to go to our nation's capital by plane, train or automobile. And among them were many marchers from Milwaukee.

Book Highlights Sherman Park's Push for Diversity

By Stephanie Lecci Jul 17, 2013
The History Press

Milwaukee is one of, if not, the most segregated city in the country - according to varying accounts. A report released last month by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation says the city is the most segregated among 15 similar areas.  But the study also notes that Milwaukee is 6th out of those regions for diversity.