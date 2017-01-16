Milwaukee Audience Shares Hopes, Fears as Trump Inauguration Approaches

By 2 hours ago
  • Panelists relayed a range of perspectives about the incoming Trump administration, mainly a lack of certainty
    WUWM Susan Bence

What do you want President-elect Donald Trump to know about you and your community?

WUWM, WPR and NPR asked that question during its A Nation Engaged community conversation Wednesday evening at The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee.

NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea moderated a panel and took comments and questions from the audience, with the help of WUWM's Mitch Teich, executive producer of Lake Effect, and WPR's Kyla Calvert Mason.

The panel included:

  • Julaine Appling, Wisconsin Family Action
  • Ricardo Diaz, United Community Center
  • Robin Moore, Republican Women of Waukesha
  • Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera
  • Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee
  • Tim Sheehy, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

The hopes people expressed include respect, civility and a sense of certainty about what the next president truly believes.

Credit T.Krueger / WPR

WUWM and NPR will broadcast more of the forum on Monday, Jan. 16, with reports continuing all week on WUWM.

