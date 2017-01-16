Milwaukee Audience Shares Hopes, Fears as Trump Inauguration Approaches

What do you want President-elect Donald Trump to know about you and your community?
WUWM, WPR and NPR asked that question during its A Nation Engaged community conversation Wednesday evening at The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee.
NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea moderated a panel and took comments and questions from the audience, with the help of WUWM's Mitch Teich, executive producer of Lake Effect, and WPR's Kyla Calvert Mason.
The panel included:
- Julaine Appling, Wisconsin Family Action
- Ricardo Diaz, United Community Center
- Robin Moore, Republican Women of Waukesha
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera
- Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee
- Tim Sheehy, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
The hopes people expressed include respect, civility and a sense of certainty about what the next president truly believes.
WUWM and NPR will broadcast more of the forum on Monday, Jan. 16, with reports continuing all week on WUWM.