Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Doesn’t Just Construct Homes, It Deconstructs Them

The group has built a decades-long reputation partnering with families to build or improve the places they call home.

It takes money to make that happen. In recent years, ReStores – combination discount furniture and hardward store - have become one funding mechanism.

A few years ago, Milwaukee volunteers added another income stream.

They formed a deconstruction crew. Together they salvage reusable items from residential and commercial buildings; those materials are then sold at the local ReStore.

A team was at work recently at an old factory on 4th and Hadley.

They’re dividing into small teams to pull out carpet squares and other valuable items.

Jake Weiler is the only one being paid around here. He’s the Milwaukee Habitat ReStore deconstruction manager.

“You saw how much fun they’re having together. We’re able to get together every week, once or twice a week, to salvage things and keep them out of landfill,” Weiler says.

It’s his job to scout out projects, which are usually scheduled a month in advance.

“In a perfect day we have 20 volunteers on a whole house or a whole construction site. We pull everything we can get our hands on; take it to the ReStore, raise money there so we can build homes in the area,” Weiler says.

Weiler considers himself handy with a hammer, but says he learned the rest of it from the volunteers around him.

Cindy Gear and her husband Ken were the instigators. She started volunteering for Habitat when she was still working.

“And then when Ken and I retired in 2012, we were at a fundraiser, when somebody at Habitat, said we’re going to help deconstruction a lake home,” Gear explains.

The Gears helped with the three-day project. “And we realized how much we could do to organize and instill a process that’s repeatable and sustainable,” Gear said.

Nothing escapes her trained eye, even as Gear helps other volunteers meticulously removing a set of kitchen cabinets.

“First of all we take pictures of the kitchen before and we measure it. We deconstruct piece by piece and then label them. So we know we have a twelve-piece set of cabinetry. We gently clean them,” Gear says.

She says the set will likely sell before the truck unloads later today at ReStore.

“Sometimes people are hovering about. They know today is deconstruction day and they stand at the dock and wait for the truck to come in,” Gear says

Many of the buildings the crew works on are ultimately demolished, but not this 1915 complex.

Architect Corey Lapworth designed the rebirth of the Nunn Bush Shoe Factory.

“Right now it’s all offices. They’re going to switch it into residential and offices. So the three-story section we’re looking at now, that will be offices; and then the five-story piece will be 59 apartments,” Lapworth says.

The project holds special significance for Lapworth. He took urban planning courses during his student days at UW-Milwaukee. Lapworth drew inspiration from one instructor in particular – Welford Sanders.

“He worked with the Martin Luther King Economic Development Commission for quite a few years and really redeveloped this neighborhood. So this project is in honor of him,” Lapworth says.

Back to the apartments Lapworth mentioned. They will fill the old factory floors, all but its top floor. He says the 8,000 square feet are historically significant.

“What really makes it historically significant is that they (Nunn Bush Shoe Factory owners) were the first one to develop a community space, or common space. So up on the 6th floor there’s a big open space that used to be for the employees, on the weekend and that sort of thing for them to gather and socialize,” Lapworth says.

He guides me across the complex, up an elevator and up finally up a set of back stairs to the gem in the rough. Elegant steel trusses stretch across the sun-filled space.

Long benches still occupy the original smoking room. Across the way a door reads Ladies Parlor.

“It was a really nice space back in the time and I think with the rehab we’ll do, it’ll be another great space. This will be the main community room, we’ll have a little kitchenette in here,” Lapworth says.

You can almost see shoemakers gathering for weekend feasts and dances.

Habitat ReStore volunteer Cindy Gear is focused on any items tagged for her deconstruction crew.

“There is so much of a win. Our crew, has been doing this once a week since 12, 12 of 12 (December 12, 2012), the infamous start date. We have brought in over one million dollars in product to the Habitat ReStore,” Gear adds, “So look at the number of houses we’ve helped to build.”