Milwaukee Magazine Moves Off the Page and to the Stage with MilMag Live!

Milwaukee Magazine is coming to the stage this Monday, in the first of a series of monthly opportunities to catch some lively conversation and music. 

The magazine is launching its MilMag Live! series in partnership with Lake Effect at Colectivo’s Back Room. Editor-in-chief, Carole Nicksin, says that part of the inspiration for the series was to engage with the community in a more personal setting. 

"It can seem a little bit one-sided to just put out this print publication, and that's it. And then you go on and you do the same thing the next month," says Nickson. "There's so many great stories and more importantly, great ideas that go into each issue. And I really want the magazine to be the jumping off point for a conversation with the community, an exchange of ideas, and I also want those ideas, in-turn, to find their way back into the magazine."

The first MilMag Live! event is Monday, January 9, at the Colectivo Back Room on the east side. The event benefits the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect

