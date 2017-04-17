Milwaukee Medical Examiner Confirms First Carfentanil Death

By 2 hours ago

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office issued two alarming tweets on Monday. The first is that a person here died from using carfentanil - a substance that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It is the first reported death attributed to carfentanil in Wisconsin.

The second message from the medical examiner is that deaths in the county from fentanyl appear on track to increase by more than 60 percent over 2016. Fentanyl is a potent, synthetic opioid used to treat pain.

Last year, in Milwaukee County, 294 people died due to opioid use including four children under the age of three.

Both warnings were released Monday, as the one-year anniversary approaches of performer Prince's death of a fentanyl overdose. His body was discovered in his home on April 21, 2016.

According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, carfentanil not only poses a substantial risk to users, but also to first responders who may come into contact with the substance. They are trained, and urged, to follow strict safety protocols to avoid accidental exposure.

WUWM News
drugs

