Milwaukee Protesters Criticize Trump Ban on Refugees from 7 Nations

Scores of people held signs and rallied in Milwaukee on Saturday, outside the federal building on East Wisconsin Avenue, upset about President Trump's three-month ban on immigrants from six Muslim-majority nations and his indefinite ban on refugees from Syria.

The six countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, with the administration listing them and Syria as posing terrorism concerns. The ban also extends to citizens of those countries who hold U.S. visas or green cards and are currently located outside the U.S.

One organizer of the Milwaukee demonstration, Soroush Aslani - an Iranian native and assistant professor of management at UW-Whitewater, says he wanted to galvanize support for people from the Middle East, from immigrant communities and for refugees. He called the Trump policy discriminatory and hateful.

President Trump, in signing the order, said it is intended to make the country safer by giving officials here time to review the vetting process the U.S. uses in deciding who it allows to enter.

Since Trump signed the executive order on Friday, airports in several foreign countries have reportedly removed some migrant travelers from flights bound for the U.S. Iran's leaders are vowing to limit visas to American tourists, in retaliation.