What are Milwaukee people hoping for, over the next four years, from a President Donald Trump? WUWM helped coordinate a public forum on that question Wednesday night, on the east side, moderated by NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea. The hopes people expressed include respect, civility, and a sense of certainty about what the next president truly believes.

(WUWM and NPR will broadcast more of the forum, on Monday, Jan. 16.)