Mixed Reaction to Milwaukee County Resolution to Protect Undocumented Immigrants

On Wednesday, the day President Trump signed two executive orders cracking-down on illegal immigration, a Milwaukee County Board committee listened to what people here had to say about a related item here. A proposed resolution states the county’s commitment to protect all residents, and to keep families together despite their legal status. The committee deadlocked on the issue, meaning it will go to the full board, with no recommendation.

WUWM’s Jordyn Noennig collected some of the comments the over-flow crowd offered. First, the sponsor of the resolution, Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic.

Later, several supervisors share their thoughts about the idea.