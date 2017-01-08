Monday on Lake Effect: Crisis Intervention Training, 'My Dark Horses,' 'Bjorn's Gift'

Monday on Lake Effect:
We hear about the importance of giving law enforcement sensitivity training about people with mental illness. Later, poet and Milwaukee native Jodie Hollander talks about how her approach to writing poems has evolved over time. And Wisconsin writer Sandy Brehl returns with a sequel to her middle grade novel about a young girl, coming of age in occupied Norway during World War II.
Guests:
- Laura Usher, senior manager for criminal justice and advocacy, NAMI
- Cooperative Institute for Urban Agriculture and Nutrition
- Jodie Hollander, poet, My Dark Horses
- Sandy Brehl, author, Bjorn's Gift